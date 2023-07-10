World

July 10, 2023 | 03:53 pm

The incident occurred in Arizona on Thursday (Representational image)

A 13-month-old girl lost her life after her mother accidentally ran over her while repositioning her car in Arizona, United States (US), reported NBC News. Reportedly, the incident occurred on Thursday near the family's home in the city of Cottonwood. The police said the mother—Jafria Thornburg—called emergency services after the tragic accident.

Incident took place while moving car

According to officials, the mother placed her daughter—Cyra Rose Thoeming—in her car seat. Her vehicle was parked in a gravel area, and she wanted to move it out of the tight space. "While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries," the police stated.

Mother not charged as of now

Following the incident, the child was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. It is still unclear whether the mother would be booked for her daughter's death. Meanwhile, crowdfunding has been set up by the child's uncle, who described her as "a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met."

