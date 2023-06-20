World

Andrew Tate, brother charged with rape, human trafficking

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 20, 2023 | 04:37 pm 1 min read

Prosecutors in Romania have charged social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and their two female associates with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women. The accused, who have denied the allegations, are now set to face trial. The brothers were arrested from their home in December 2022 and later put under house arrest in March.

