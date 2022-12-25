World

US: Over 18 dead in bone-chilling storm on Christmas Eve

US: Over 18 dead in bone-chilling storm on Christmas Eve

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 25, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Reportedly, almost 200 million people in the US are affected by this arctic storm

At least 18 people died in the United States (US) cold storm as the bone-chilling winter continues to wreak havoc on the country during the holiday season. According to Associated Press, the frigid storm left nearly a million businesses and homes in a blackout on Saturday afternoon, leaving millions of Americans at risk of massive Christmas Eve power cuts. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The US weather department had earlier cautioned about a "bomb cyclone" playing spoilsport during the Christmas weekend by creating an arctic storm.

Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country, with homeless shelters filled to the brim, as temperatures dropped to nearly -45 degrees Celsius in many parts.

Reportedly, almost 200 million people in the US are affected by this arctic storm.

New York's Buffalo most affected in storm

The bone-chilling storm unleashed its full wrath on New York's Buffalo where hurricane-like breezes resulted in whiteout situations. As per reports, the storm also paralyzed emergency response efforts, and the city's international airport was also shut for safety. Across the country, authorities have attributed deaths to car crashes, exposure, falling trees, and other storm-related effects.

Snow covered Buffalo

Right now in downtown Buffalo, in what has become a deadly blizzard. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/vGFMUupB1e — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) December 24, 2022

Buffalo Niagara International Airport to remain shut

Power outages and relentless snowing forced Buffalo residents to stay indoors this weekend. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport would remain closed through Monday morning, adding nearly all fire trucks in the city were stuck in the storm. "No matter how many emergency vehicles we have, they cannot get through the conditions as we speak," Hochul stated.

Not so jolly Christmas Eve for Americans

On Christmas Eve, nearly half a million residents and businesses all over the country experienced blackouts due to an Arctic blast and winter storm that claimed the lives of many as devastating winds, dangerously-low temperatures, and heavy snow destroyed power lines.

Visuals of the winter storm in America

At least 17 people have died across eight states as a "bomb cyclone" winter storm grips the US, officials say. pic.twitter.com/649fv36k2m — DW News (@dwnews) December 24, 2022

Wrath of the arctic storm on US

In numerous parts of the US, temperatures could drop by as much as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 °C) soon. The wind chill factor is forecasted to be at -35 °F, making it even colder in places like Iowa's Des Moines. Over the weekend, thousands of flights were delayed or canceled as dangerous road conditions also forced many Americans to postpone their plans for Christmas.