Pakistan: At least 34 killed in 'suicide blast' in Balochistan

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:58 pm Sep 29, 202301:58 pm

At least 34 individuals were reportedly killed, while more than 130 others suffered injuries in an alleged "suicide blast" on Friday near a mosque in Balochistan's Mastung district in Pakistan. According to the Pakistani news outlet The Dawn, Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is among those who lost their lives in the deadly blast.

Key details on Balochistan blast

The blast reportedly occurred while people were gathering to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far. As per India Today, Mastung Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim described the blast as "massive." While most injured individuals are being moved to nearby hospitals, some victims are said to be in critical condition.

Visuals from Balochistan blast site