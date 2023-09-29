Investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing 'ongoing': Canada police

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:57 am Sep 29, 202310:57 am

The probe into the killing of Khalistani terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar is "active" and "ongoing," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reportedly confirmed on Thursday. The head of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) outfit, Nijjar, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, and his death is being probed by the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Why does this story matter?

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on September 18 that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi has denied Ottawa's claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Following the event, both countries expelled the other's diplomats, and India suspended visa services for Canadians last week as well.

Top police official provides update on Nijjar's murder probe

Speaking to the news agency PTI, IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti stated, "We are aware of reports being made regarding the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, I'm unable to comment on specific evidence collected by IHIT." Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, where Nijjar was shot dead, has, on the other hand, initiated an investigation into how The Washington Post obtained CCTV footage of the Khalistani leader's killing.

Video not for public: Gurdwara official

The Washington Post, in its report, claimed that the murder was a coordinated attack that involved six men and two vehicles. "We've been told by the temple that the video is not for the media, the public because it's an ongoing investigation. That video won't be released to anyone. It's an ongoing investigation," Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib Spokesperson Gurkeerat Singh told The Canadian Press. The gurdwara official, however, said he had seen the video multiple times.

Canada committed to 'closer ties' with India, says Trudeau

Despite the ongoing diplomatic row over the murder of Nijjar, Trudeau on Friday said that Canada is still committed to "building closer ties" with New Delhi.﻿ "India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," India Today quoted the Canadian PM as saying from a press conference.