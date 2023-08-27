Delhi: 6 metro stations defaced with pro-Khalistani slogans

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 27, 2023 | 03:15 pm 2 min read

Khalistani slogans found written on several Delhi metro station walls

In a shocking incident, the walls of at least six metro stations in Delhi on Sunday were reportedly found defaced with pro-Khalistani graffiti. Furthermore, the name of the Khalistani separatist group, the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), also appeared in the graffiti. Reportedly, the affected metro stations include Madipur, Shivaji Park, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, and Punjabi Bagh.

Delhi Police assures legal action in matter: Report

As per photographs that went viral online, slogans like "Delhi Banega Khalistan" (Delhi will become Khalistan) and "Khalistan Zindabad" (long live Khalistan) were written on the walls of several metro stations in Delhi. According to the news agency ANI, the Delhi Police has since initiated a probe into the process and assured that legal action will be taken in the matter.

Pro-Khalistani graffiti bearing SFJ's name at Delhi's metro stations

SFJ releases footage from several metro stations

As per the police, the SFJ also released raw footage from several metro stations in the national capital, where multiple pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on Sunday. Cops said SFJ activists were present at numerous metro stations, including Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh, who wrote the pro-Khalistani slogans. Besides metro stations, the slogans surfaced in several other areas, including Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Nangloi.

You can check out SFJ's video here

Incident comes before next month's G20 Summit

It's also worth noting that Sunday's development comes just days before Delhi is set to host the much-anticipated G20 Summit next month. The event will bring together G20 member nations and numerous other guest countries to discuss diverse economic issues, climate change, and development. Scheduled for September 9-10, the summit will be held at the ITPO Convention Centre's "Bharat Mandapam" in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Pro-Khalistani graffiti, slogans reported previously in North India

While the SFJ has been involved in promoting the Khalistani separatist movement for a long time, this is not the first time that pro-Khalistani graffiti with slogans backing the movement has been spotted in North India. Similar instances have been reported in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in the past as well, reported Free Press Journal.

