Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs. 100

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 01, 2023 | 11:45 am 1 min read

The price was increased last month

Oil marketing companies have cut the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by up to Rs. 100, reported News18. In Delhi, the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder has now decreased from Rs. 1,780 to Rs. 1,680. A reduction of Rs. 93 has also been made in other metropolitan cities. The prices will come into effect from Tuesday.

Prices cut by Rs. 93 in Mumbai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder's price has been slashed by Rs. 93 to Rs. 1,640.50. In Kolkata, the commercial gas cylinder will be available at Rs. 1,802.50 instead of Rs. 1,895.50. Meanwhile, the price of the cylinder in Chennai has been cut by Rs. 92.50 to Rs. 1,945.

Prices were last reduced in June

Last month, the price of a 19kg cylinder was raised by Rs. 7 after three consecutive price cuts. It was reduced by Rs. 83 in June, Rs. 172 in May, and Rs. 91.50 in April. In March, the price of commercial cylinders was increased by Rs. 350. Notably, the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders or 14.2kg LPG cylinders has not been revised.

