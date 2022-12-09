India

Cyclone Mandous nears Tamil Nadu coast; government shuts schools, colleges

Cyclone Mandous nears Tamil Nadu coast; government shuts schools, colleges

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 09, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

As a precautionary measure, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday for colleges and schools on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall as the depression over the Bay of Bengal amplified into a severe cyclonic storm "Mandous" and is set to weaken gradually before crossing the coast on Friday midnight. As a precautionary measure, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday for colleges and schools on Friday.

NDRF units deployed in 10 TN districts

As per the state government, 12 units of almost 400 people from the state forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been dispatched across ten districts. These districts include Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore. Since Thursday night, the state's northern parts have been experiencing moderate to light downpours due to the approaching cyclone storm.

Chennai prepares for Cyclone Mandous

Chennai's civic body has instructed all playgrounds and parks to be closed until further notice. It has also instructed individuals not to go to beaches on Friday and not to park their vehicles under trees. The weather office has also instructed fishermen to stay away from the sea for the next few days amid the rough weather.

Cyclone to weaken gradually after December 9

IMD took to Twitter and wrote: "The CS Mandous intensified into a SCS and lay centered at 1730 IST over SW BoB about 350 km ESE of Karaikal and about 440 km SE of Chennai." "It is very likely to maintain its intensity of SCS till early morning of 9th Dec and then weaken gradually into a CS by forenoon of 9th December."

Cyclone 200 km East of Karaikal: IMD

In another bulletin, IMD on Friday said: "SCS Mandous over SW BoB about 200km East of Karaikal at 0530IST of today. To weaken into a CS and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of today to early hours of 10 Dec."

IMD provides cyclone update

SCS Mandous over SW BoB about 200km East of Karaikal at 0530IST of today. To weaken into a CS and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of today to early hours of 10 Dec. pic.twitter.com/xDM3zJsG43 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 9, 2022

Parts of TN, Andhra, Puducherry set to receive heavy rain

Light to moderate showers is expected in most parts, with heavy to very heavy rains in a few parts and hefty downpour at isolated areas in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Friday. North interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and the adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh are also set to receive heavy rainfall. Following the landfall, the downpour is expected to recede.