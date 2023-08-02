Delhi on alert as communal violence spreads to Gurugram-NCR

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 02, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

Communal violence in Gurugram continued on Tuesday

Fresh incidents of communal violence in Gurugram on Tuesday have put Delhi on alert. The Delhi Police has enhanced patrolling in the national capital. Reportedly, drones are being used to keep a watch in North Delhi, while foot patrolling is being carried out in other areas. Barricades have also been placed in border areas of Delhi. What led to this? We explain.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh when a Muslim mob allegedly tried to stop a religious procession carried out by the right-wing organization Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that six people, including two home guards and four civilians, have been killed so far in the clashes between the two communities.

Violence in Gurugram continued on Tuesday

Violence spread in Haryana on Tuesday even as security was beefed up and prohibitory orders were put in place. On Tuesday night, several shanties and a shop were set on fire in Gurugram's Sector 70, less than 20km from Delhi. In Gurugram's Badshahpur, a mob shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans set a roadside eatery on fire on Tuesday afternoon. Several shops were also vandalized.

VHP to hold protest in Noida today

The VHP has now announced that it will hold a "major demonstration" in Noida on Wednesday amid communal violence in Haryana. Restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been placed in Noida till Thursday. Separately, members of the Bajrang Dal held a protest near Delhi's Nirman Vihar Metro Station on Wednesday morning.

116 people arrested: CM Khattar

According to Khattar, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes and their remand has been taken. "Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the public's safety," he added. Furthermore, on Tuesday, the Gurugram Police booked Dinesh Bharti, who heads the right-wing Jai Bharat Mata Vahini, for allegedly posting an objectionable video that triggered the violence on Monday.

Schools, colleges reopen; no traffic restrictions in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday said that all schools, colleges, and offices were functioning normally, and there were no restrictions on traffic either. Internet services have also been restored in the district. "I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumors on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number '112'," said ACP Varun Dahiya (Crime).

So, how did violence in Nuh begin

It started when VHP and Bajrang Dal carried out a Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in the presence of 1,000 policemen in Nuh on Monday, which was allegedly stopped by a Muslim mob. The procession was pelted with stones, and some cars were set ablaze. Around 2,500 Hindus were forced to take shelter inside a temple. Some reports, however, claim that the violence was premeditated.

Tensions flared before procession

Notably, communal tensions flared in the region even before the rally. Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the Bhiwani murder case of two Muslim youths, posted a video on social media announcing that he would join the rally despite threats. However, Manesar later claimed he didn't attend the rally as the VHP was apprehensive that his presence might fan tensions.

