Manipur violence: SC slams Modi government, terms investigation 'lethargic'

India

Manipur violence: SC slams Modi government, terms investigation 'lethargic'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 01, 2023 | 07:07 pm 3 min read

SC has slammed Narendra Modi government over 'lethargic' investigation in Manipur violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence, saying that there has been an "absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state for the past two months. The court termed the investigation in the matter "tardy" and "lethargic" and summoned the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday, the next hearing date.

Why does this story matter?

The SC is currently hearing the petitions filed by two women, who were allegedly paraded naked on May 4 in strife-torn Manipur, for suo moto action and a fair probe in the case. The video of the incident surfaced on July 19, sparking global outrage. Manipur has been engulfed by ethnic violence for nearly three months, which has resulted in over 180 deaths.

SC summons Manipur DGP for next hearing

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said there had been a delay in FIRs being registered and statements being recorded. The court also demanded the personal presence of the Manipur DGP during the next hearing on Monday. Notably, the opposition has cornered the Centre over the Manipur violence, demanding the imposition of President's Rule in the state and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

Manipur Police incapable of investigation: CJI

Furthermore, the CJI blasted the state police for its "lethargic investigation" while reviewing the report provided by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. "Except for one or two cases, there are no arrests in other cases? The investigation is lethargic. There has been a delay in filing FIRs," he said. "There has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur for the past two months."

6,523 FIRs filed in connection with Manipur violence: Solicitor general

Mehta informed the apex court that 6,523 FIRs had been filed in connection with the Manipur ethnic violence, with 11 of them involving offenses against women and children. He stated that seven people, including a minor, had been arrested in connection with the horrifying video of the two women who were paraded naked and reportedly gang-raped.

CJI sought information on action against guilty police officers

Justice Chandrachud also asked Mehta if the police officers suspected of handing over the women to the crowd had been interrogated, to which Mehta replied that the information may not be available immediately. He then sought information on another gang-rape and murder of two women.

Several cases transferred to CBI, NIA

Last week, the Centre told the SC that seven cases linked to the ethnic violence in Manipur, including the May 4 incident, have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Three other cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country's primary counter-terrorism task force. The transfer of cases was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Share this timeline