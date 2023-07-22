Manipur video: Police make another arrest, 5 held so far

5th person arrested for disrobing and parading women naked in Manipur: Report

Days after a May 4 video showing two naked women being paraded by a mob in Manipur went viral, the police arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday. He was identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi—the fifth person apprehended in the matter so far—reported News18. Previously, the Manipur Police registered a case of abduction, murder, and gang rape at the Nongpok Sekmai Police Station against unidentified men.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, a video from Manipur surfaced online that showed a group of men groping and parading two naked women. Some reports also alleged the two victims were later gang-raped too. As per the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), the shocking incident happened in the state's Kangpokpi district on May 4. The clip sparked massive outrage among the public, celebrities, and politicians nationwide.

Mob burned prime accused's home

The fifth arrest came just a day after the house of the main accused in the case, Huirem Herodas Meitei, was burned down by some protestors. Several pictures and videos on social media showed a group of protestors, primarily women, setting 32-year-old Meitei's residence on fire. Huirem was among four others arrested by the police earlier this week.

Wrote to Manipur authorities thrice but no response: NCW head

On the other hand, National Commission for Women (NCW) head Rekha Sharma stated on Friday that she had written to the authorities in the violence-hit northeastern state three times over acts of violence against women in the past three months. According to reports, the chief of the NCW also alleged that they received no official response in that regard.

Manipur CM facing backlash over current situation

Since the violence broke out in the state over two months ago, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been facing severe backlash. Not only this, but several opposition parties have also called for his resignation numerous times, which was also demanded again during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

My job is to bring peace to Manipur: Singh

While responding to the recent calls for his resignation as the Manipur CM, Singh told the news agency ANI that his goal was to restore peace in the state. "I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state," Singh said. "Miscreants are there in every society, but we will not spare them," he added.

CM reacts to ongoing protests over viral video

Singh also claimed that the people of Manipur are against crime against women. "People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused," the Manipur CM said. "Manipur society is against crime against women. This protest is to support the government to punish the accused," Singh further claimed.

Video of Manipur CM Singh's interview

Know about ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur

Over 150 individuals died in the ongoing Manipur violence following a May 3 agitation against the Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. Meiteis, comprising 53% of the state population, have alleged difficulties due to large-scale Bangladeshi and Myanmarese illegal immigrants and restrictions on settling in Manipur's hill regions. However, tribal Kukis and Nagas (40% of the population) are concerned about their own prospects.

