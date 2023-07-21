Wrote to Manipur authorities thrice but no response: NCW chief

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 21, 2023 | 07:07 pm 2 min read

The NCW chief Rekha Sharma said she wrote to authorities in Manipur thrice regarding the incidents of violence against women but received no response

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said that she had written to the authorities in Manipur three times regarding acts of violence against women over the last three months but received no response. Her statement followed allegations that the NCW was apprised of the incident of a mob parading two women naked in Manipur but didn't act on it.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for nearly three months. The incident in question occurred on May 4, but a video of it went viral on Wednesday. An FIR was registered in the case on May 18, but no action was taken until the video went viral. The glaring gap between the scale of violence and the government machinery's response has sparked criticism.

Wrote to NCW on June 12: Tribal groups

The North American Manipur Tribal Association (NAMTA) and Kuki Academics based in India and the United States wrote to the NCW on June 12, 37 days before the video went viral, about the May 4 incident, but their complaint received no reply. A copy of the letter, which was seen by CNN-News18, showed the date of submission and carried specific details of the incident.

NCW chief denied receiving report about May 4 incident

Sharma, however, has denied receiving any report about the incident in question from Kangpokpi district. She said that she reached out to the authorities in Manipur regarding other incidents of violence against women. The NCW said it received another complaint from a Manipur-based group and forwarded it to the state authorities on May 23. However, it remains unknown if a follow-up was conducted.

Took suo moto cognizance after video went viral: Sharma

"We had to verify the authenticity...the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognizance when the video went viral yesterday," Sharma said.

