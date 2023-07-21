Varanasi court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 21, 2023 | 05:13 pm 1 min read

The Varanasi district court on Friday allowed a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), except the spot which was sealed earlier. The court asked the ASI to submit its report by August 4. The survey aims to find out if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Why does this story matter?

The Gyanvapi Mosque row, dubbed as 'Babri Masjid 2.0', started in 1991 when some Hindu groups demanded the right to pray against the Places of Worship Act. Last year, the Supreme Court ordered to seal a spot, which has a disputed structure claimed to be a shivling by the Hindu litigants while the mosque's management committee insists it is part of a fountain.

