Gyanvapi: Varanasi court to hear Muslims' plea challenging 'maintainability' today

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 26, 2022, 01:42 pm 3 min read

Gyanvapi Mosque committee has invoked Places of Worship Act, 1991 against survey.

Varanasi district court will hear the plea challenging maintainability of the petitions filed by the Hindu side, in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri complex dispute on Thursday. The court of District Judge AK Vishvesha has agreed to hear the pleas filed by the Muslim side first. The court had granted both parties a week to file objections to the advocate commissioner's Gyanvapi Mosque assessment report.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a Shivling was allegedly found inside the mosque complex last week, a Varanasi court directed to seal the spot. However, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid said it was part of the wazukhana's fountain.

The SC also ordered authorities to protect the area without hindering Muslims' access to namaz.

Last week, a videography survey team submitted its final report on the complex to the Varanasi court.

Maintainability Mosque committee invoked Places of Worship Act, 1991 against survey

According to the mosque committee, a Varanasi court-ordered videography survey at the mosque violates the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prevents the alteration of the character of any place of worship in India. The Supreme Court (SC) had asked the district court to decide on priority whether the Gyanvapi Mosque's videography and the petition that led to the survey were 'maintainable' or not.

SC Supreme Court's deadline to district court

Last Thursday, the SC gave the district court eight weeks' time to finish its hearing. It ruled that because civil litigation is sensitive, a district court judge should hear the case instead of the civil judge. Later, the district court ordered that only the lawyers involved in the case be present at the hearing.

Petitions Demands made in petitions

The Hindu side sought permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri in the mosque complex, permission to worship the alleged Shivling, a survey to determine the length and width of the Shivling, and a provision for an alternate wuzukhana arrangement. Meanwhile, the Muslim side pleaded that the matter didn't meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act and wanted the matter dismissed.

Information New plea sent to fast-track court, hearing on May 30

A new petition seeking a restriction on Muslims entering the Gyanvapi Mosque complex was transferred on Wednesday from a civil judge's court to a fast-track court in Varanasi for a hearing on May 30.

Context Controversy began in 1991 after petitions against mosque

In 1991, lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi had filed a petition in a Varanasi court as the "next friend" of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir's presiding deity. Rastogi had argued that Maharaja Vikramaditya built a temple 2,050 years ago on the site where the mosque stands. Other petitioners claimed Aurangzeb built the mosque in the 17th century by removing a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

Background 1991 case was on hold for years

The 1991 case was on hold for several years until the Allahabad High Court suspended the hearing. The HC's decision was based on the Places of Worship Act, 1991, forbidding any changes to the religious character of a place of worship as it was on August 15, 1947. However, the case resurfaced in 2019 following the SC's decision in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.