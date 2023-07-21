Manipur: Only 657 detained in 6,000 FIRs since May

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 21, 2023 | 04:12 pm 2 min read

At least 6,000 FIRs, including 70 murder cases, have been registered in Manipur since violence erupted on May 3

At least 6,000 FIRs, including 70 murder cases, have been registered in Manipur since violence erupted in the state on May 3. However, only 657 accused have been detained so far as the state police is struggling to maintain law and order. The state's police force has reportedly been divided along ethnic lines amid a civil war-like situation, reported News18.

Why does this story matter?

The glaring gap between the scale of violence in Manipur and the response from the government machinery has invited criticism. The issue was highlighted after a video from May 4 surfaced showing a mob parading two women naked. No action was initiated in the case for over two months. The victims seen in the video accused the police of being complicit in the violence.

Around 75 cases being registered every day

Officials said around 75 cases are being filed across the state every day. They said the probe in most of these cases is at an early stage or hasn't even started yet. Manipur reportedly has only 2,000 personnel of sub-inspector rank who have been authorized to carry out investigations. Moreover, officials said they are more focused on maintaining law and order.

Personnel being deployed in areas belonging to their community

The report further said that many personnel have been deployed or have chosen to be deployed in areas dominated by their respective communities. Some personnel stationed in police stations falling under areas populated by other communities left their posts, fearing for their lives.

Residents forcing personnel to release accused: Officials

"We are not keen on sending cops of one community to the area of another community as there may be a threat to their lives," the report quoted a top official as saying. He added, "In case we manage to nab an accused, transportation is also a tough task because, in many cases, local residents forcibly get the accused person released."

What led to the clashes

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for over two months. The Meitei community, which forms the state's majority, has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, alleging illegal cross-border infiltration from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The status will allow Meiteis to settle in hilly areas, which is being opposed by the state's tribal groups as they say it will strip away their ancestral land.

