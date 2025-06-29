Kay Kay Menon to star in 'Special Ops' season 2

Kay Kay Menon's 'Special Ops 2': Release date, plot, cast

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:00 am Jun 29, 202502:00 am

What's the story

The much-awaited sequel to the hit espionage series Special Ops, titled Special Ops 2, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 11, 2025. The show will once again feature Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, who leads an elite spy unit. The first season and its spin-off, Special Ops 1.,5 were huge hits among viewers. Here's everything to know about the show.