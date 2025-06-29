Kay Kay Menon's 'Special Ops 2': Release date, plot, cast
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the hit espionage series Special Ops, titled Special Ops 2, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 11, 2025. The show will once again feature Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, who leads an elite spy unit. The first season and its spin-off, Special Ops 1.,5 were huge hits among viewers. Here's everything to know about the show.
Show insights
Himmat Singh to tackle new-age digital threat
The upcoming season will see Singh tackling a new-age digital threat. With India facing the threat of a massive cyber-attack, the story delves into the horrific side of artificial intelligence and its potential to disrupt global peace. The cast includes Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Prakash Raj. The series has been shot in multiple international locations, including Budapest, Turkey, and Georgia.
Twitter Post
See 'Special Ops 2' trailer here
This time, everyone is a Target!— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) June 16, 2025
Cyber-Terrorism vs. Himmat Singh and his squad.#HotstarSpecials#SpecialOps2, streaming from July 11, only on #JioHotstar@neerajpofficial@kaykaymenon02@prakashraaj@pathakvinay@karantacker#TahirRajBhasin@SaiyamiKher#MuzamilIbrahim… pic.twitter.com/QpM4WLtWfJ
Real-life inspiration
Inspiration behind 'Special Ops 2'
Even though the story of Special Ops 2 is completely fictional, it has been reported that the show draws inspiration from modern geopolitical threats and real-life intelligence operations. The show is produced by Friday Storytellers and has been created by Neeraj Pandey. Don't miss the return of India's smartest spy on July 11!