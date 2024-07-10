MM Keeravani reveals Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' wasn't his best work
Acclaimed music composer MM Keeravani's latest work has been for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's forthcoming film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey. This marks his first project since winning an Oscar for best original song, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's 2022 film RRR. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Keeravani discussed his global win, surprisingly revealing he doesn't consider it his best work.
'When the recognition has to come, it will come...'
Keeravani, reflecting on his Oscar win, expressed, "See, late or early, the global recognition has come to a song which is not my best." "That much I can say," he stated, adding, "But, when the recognition has to come, it will come somehow, from any corner." "But late? Sometimes you feel it's late because your lifespan is fixated, that's how it is termed as late or early—when your life span is not fixated, it comes when it has to come."
Keeravani discussed his working relationship with director Pandey
Keeravani has previously collaborated with director Pandey on the 2015 film Baby. When asked about their working relationship, he stated, "Our relationship has been the same from day 1 because I was the same, working for him, right from day 1." He further emphasized that their collaboration is devoid of pretense and hypocrisy. "Somehow it was established like that, started like that and it continues to be like that."
'It's like someone putting on a lot of make-up': Keeravani
Further, the music composer—who has also worked on Baahubali 1 and 2 composition—explained, "You always try to impress others with your creation." "It's like someone putting on a lot of make-up. So, sometimes people may fall for it, sometimes they may not, but it is a constant fight." He added, "There is always a struggle for such kinds of things...While working on a piece, sometimes it is a matter of a few days, sometimes it's just 10 minutes."
Meanwhile, Keeravani's compositions set to light up Devgn-Tabu film
The release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the film for which Keeravani has composed music, is slated to hit theaters on August 2, clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's political drama Ulajh. Devgn-Tabu's film was initially set to hit theaters on July 5, however, postponed due to the massive release of Kalki 2898 AD. The film marks the 10th collaboration of Devgn and Tabu, and they will star alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar playing pivotal roles.