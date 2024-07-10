In brief Simplifying... In brief Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly accepting lavish gifts from conman Chandrasekhar, who is accused of money laundering.

Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez for more grilling

By Tanvi Gupta 12:09 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was called in again on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further questioning in connection with a money laundering case. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and is centered around the purported embezzlement of approximately ₹200 crore from high-profile individuals. Among those allegedly defrauded is Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Fernandez received gifts from alleged conman, ED claims

According to the ED, Chandrasekhar allegedly used illegal money or "proceeds of crime" to purchase gifts for Fernandez. The agency's 2022 chargesheet stated that the actor was "enjoying valuables, jewelry and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents." This is not the first time Fernandez has been questioned; she has previously faced interrogation by the ED at least five times in this case.

Details of extravagant gifts to Fernandez revealed

The gifts allegedly given to Fernandez by Chandrasekhar include a horse worth ₹52 lakh, three Persian cats each valued at ₹9 lakh, designer clothes and gymwear, and luxury items from Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. The ED also disclosed that Chandrashekhar provided a loan of $1,73,000 to Fernandez's sister and gifted a BMW car, a Rolex watch, and a loan of ₹15 lakh to her brother at Fernandez's request.

Fernandez's connection with Chandrashekhar under investigation

Further, ED investigations revealed that Fernandez was in "regular contact" with Chandrasekhar until his arrest on August 7, 2022. The gifts to the actor gained public attention in 2021 when the conman listed them in a statement. Currently imprisoned at Tihar jail for orchestrating an extortion racket of ₹200 crore, Chandrasekar was also linked to another starlet, Nora Fatehi, who has been granted bail by the ED.

All this while, Fernandez claimed to be a 'victim'

To recall, in her 2022 plea, the 37-year-old actor said that while she has been categorized as an accused, actor-dancer Fatehi has been named a witness. Fernandez said like "other celebrities," she, too, was conned by the main accused in the case. Fernandez professed innocence by asserting that she had been cooperative, attended her summons, and shared all the necessary information with the investigating authorities.