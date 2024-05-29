Next Article

Legal setback for Delhi CM Kejriwal

SC rejects Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day interim bail extension

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:52 pm May 29, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail. The SC registry said the petition was not maintainable as Kejriwal had been given the liberty to move the trial court for regular bail. On Monday, Kejriwal filed a fresh petition, seeking an extension on health grounds. In his plea, Kejriwal highlighted the need for medical tests—including a PET-CT scan—due to a 7kg weight loss and elevated ketone levels.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On May 10, the apex court granted the CM interim bail for a 21-day term till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, under interim bail guidelines, Kejriwal cannot visit his office or interact with any witnesses related to this case. They also prohibit him from signing official documents. To recall, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

On Tuesday

SC refused urgent hearing of Kejriwal's plea

On Tuesday, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal. It had denied an urgent hearing on the matter, saying that the Chief Justice of India could take the decision on the listing of the interim plea as the judgment has been reserved in the main matter.

Medical exam

'Kejriwal's health condition necessitates medical tests'

Kejriwal is expected to surrender before the police on June 2—a day after polling concludes for the genral elections. His legal counsel has argued that the medical tests are crucial for his well-being and requested the court to consider an extension for completing the necessary tests. Preliminary examinations have already been conducted by Max Hospital's medical team. The Aam Aadmi Party stated that "these may be symptoms of some serious disease" and that Kejriwal "needs to undergo...many other tests."

Background

Excise policy case explained

In November 2021, the Delhi government introduced the excise policy for 2021-22. However, less than a year later, it opted to abandon it following widespread corruption accusations. Central investigation agencies asserted that wholesaler profit margins were artificially inflated to 12% from 5%, promoting cartelization and benefiting ineligible license holders. The Kejriwal-led Delhi administration had refuted the allegations, arguing that the policy would have boosted revenue.

Information

AAP's alleged role in excise policy scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleges that liquor companies involved paid kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore to the AAP, some of which were routed to public servants. According to the ED, the party used the illegally generated funds to campaign for the Goa and Punjab elections