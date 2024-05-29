Next Article

Cyclone Remal causes 37 deaths

Cyclone Remal: Death toll 37 in northeastern states

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:37 am May 29, 202409:37 am

What's the story Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal have left at least 37 people dead in northeastern states. The cyclone's impact was most severe in Mizoram's capital city, Aizawl, where it claimed 27 lives. The government confirmed these figures on Tuesday and warned that the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue. Cyclone Remal made landfall at 8:30pm on Sunday, impacting the coastal areas between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, southwest of Mongla.

Widespread damage

Cyclone fury in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya

The cyclone also wreaked havoc in Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. In Assam, four people lost their lives and 18 others were injured due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. In Sonitpur district, a tree fell on a school bus injuring 12 children. Nagaland reported four deaths and over 40 damaged houses as a result of the cyclone. In Meghalaya, two people died and over 500 others were injured due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

Evacuation

Families shifted to relief camps in Tripura

While no casualties were reported from Tripura, state government confirmed that heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Remal have forced a total 746 people from 246 families to take shelter in relief camps opened in different parts of the state. Separately, according to reports on Tuesday, the cyclone claimed six lives in West Bengal—four of which were caused due to electrocution.

Weather update

IMD issues red alert in northeastern states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red" alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern states on Wednesday. According to the weather department, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.5 to 204.4 mm today. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1.

Wider impact

Assam schools shut today

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the closure of educational institutions in nine districts in the state on Wednesday, amid heavy rainfall and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal. The districts where schools and colleges will remain closed are Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.