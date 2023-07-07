Entertainment

'Hawa' review: This Bangladeshi mystery-drama is compelling

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 05:31 pm 3 min read

'Hawa' is now available to watch on SonyLIV

Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's Bangladeshi film Hawa premiered on SonyLIV on Friday. Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2023, it's about a compelling story that may seem slow in the beginning but eventually picks up and ends well. The well-packed movie has different shades and complexities of human life that make it an interesting watch. Read our review of the movie.

A story around temptations and superstitions

A bunch of fishermen leave for their daily hustle of getting a good catch from the sea. Per locals' beliefs, it's a bad omen to have a woman on a boat. Soon things take a turn when instead of the fishes, their net catches a beautiful woman, marking the beginning of "troubles" in their lives. Hawa explores temptation and superstition through its storyline.

Compelling performances and strong cinematography save this boat from sinking

One of the greater highlights of the film truly lies in its casting. A character that was explored best was Chaan Majhi, played by Chanchal Chowdhury. The gray shades of his character make him demand screen space like none other. Kamrul Hasan Khosru and Tanveer Ahmed Shovon's cinematography is also worth applause, especially for capturing every corner of the boat, so beautifully.

Romance, plot twists, and revenge

What also worked in the director's and the writer's favor is how the story advances gradually. The narration explores different emotions. From a building romance between a couple to sexual temptations, the story sees sharp turns of twists that eventually lead to a revenge plot. It makes sure to keep its viewer hooked for most of the parts, if not all.

It needed crispier editing

One area where the movie lacked was with its screen time. Some parts of the 131-minute film feel stretched. The first half in particular comes off slow. Yes, they have managed to show a build-up essential to the plot, but have also seemingly dragged it again by the end. Crispier editing and a reduction in its runtime could have helped the movie.

It's a visual treat that deserves to be watched

Another factor that worked in the movie's favor is its music. Whether it's the songs or the background score, it all added magic to the script. In all, Hawa is a visual treat with different flavors that deserves to be watched. It gives you some funny moments in the beginning to a thrilling end to the story. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.

