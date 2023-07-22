Manipur tense again after video of man's chopped head surfaces

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 22, 2023 | 11:15 am 3 min read

A fresh video showing the severed head of an alleged Kuki man, David Theik, mounted on a fence made of bamboo in the Bishnupur district sparked fresh tension across violence-torn Manipur on Saturday, India Today reported. The clip surfaced only days after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in the northeastern state triggered massive outrage across the country.

Theik allegedly killed on July 2 during clashes

Reportedly, Theik was killed on July 2 amid the ongoing clashes between the majority Meitei community, which dominates the Imphal Valley, and tribals—including Kukis—who mostly occupy the hilly regions. Three persons, including Thiek, were reportedly killed that day. Notably, at least 150 people have been killed since early May, when ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for Schedule Tribe (ST) status.

Victim was lone bread earner for family: Report

Per the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), which has been coordinating with Theik's family, the victim was supposed to go to Mumbai for a job but was stuck in Manipur following ethnic clashes, Hindustan Times reported. An ITLF member, Mary, claimed Theik was his family's lone bread earner and was working as a waiter in Mumbai until the pandemic and returned home in 2020.

Theik was caught in ethnic violence: Mary

"His family told us he was planning to go back to Mumbai but was caught in the violence. His father has physical disabilities. His mother died when he was young. He and his younger brother had to drop out of school," Mary added.

Theik was guarding village when armed group attacked him

Theik reportedly volunteered to keep guard in his village when an armed group attacked him on July 2. Reportedly, he was shot, his body was severed, and one of his eyes was gouged out. His chopped head was then reportedly placed on a bamboo fence. Per villagers, Theik rescued a woman and her children and sent them to a safer place before the attack.

Legislator's PSOs, police commandos accused of killing Thiek

Meanwhile, the ITLF members alleged that militants had launched a "brutal attack on the tribal villages of Langza and Chinglangmei" when they beheaded Thiek, reported Hindustan Times. They also accused an unnamed legislator's personal security officers of beheading Theik. "His body was chopped into pieces and burnt. Some Manipur police commandos were also involved in the incident," BuonKhawlein, Theik's uncle, alleged.

Know about ethnic clashes in Manipur

Manipur has been witnessing violent ethnic clashes for over two months. The Meitei community, which forms the state's majority, has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, alleging illegal cross-border infiltration from Myanmar and Bangladesh and threats to their ancestral lands. The status will allow Meiteis to settle in hills, which is being opposed by the state's tribal groups as this will endanger their rights.

