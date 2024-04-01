Next Article

Box office collection: 'Crew' takes off brilliantly on opening weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:51 am Apr 01, 2024

What's the story There is a notion that female-led films are not commercially viable at the box office. Bollywood's leading ladies are breaking the myth like absolute bosses! From Raazi to Gangubai Kathiawadi to the latest release, Crew, the movies have emerged as absolute box office wonders. The recently released heist comedy experienced a brilliant opening weekend with exponential growth.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial earned Rs. 10.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.25 crore in India. It received positive reviews from critics and the word of mouth has been strong too. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor.

