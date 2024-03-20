Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' crashes further

By Aikantik Bag 11:16 am Mar 20, 202411:16 am

What's the story Adah Sharma emerged as a breakout star in Bollywood with the controversial film The Kerala Story in 2023. The actor collaborated with the makers again for the recently released political thriller Bastar: The Naxal Story. Even though anticipation was high among fans, the movie has fallen flat on its face at the box office. The project needs a commercial boost for survival.

Box office

Failing to surpass the Rs. 3 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 21 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.46 crore in India. The movie is crashing deeper on weekdays with fewer chances of revival. The cast includes Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, and Yashpal Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

