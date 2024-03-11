Next Article

'Yodha,' 'Bastar': New movies releasing in theaters this Friday

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Mar 11, 202406:00 pm

What's the story March roared in with cinematic grandeur as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two seized the spotlight. Following suit, R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn conjured box office magic with the occult horror thriller Shaitaan, smashing expectations by crossing the Rs. 50cr mark in its debut weekend. Now as we approach another "filmy" Friday, mark your calendars for exciting new movie releases hitting theaters near you.

#1

'Yodha'

Following his stint as the lead in the police procedural series Indian Police Force, created by Rohit Shetty for Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to make a silver-screen comeback with Yodha. This action-thriller, penned and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

#2

'Bastar: The Naxal Story'

Adah Sharma is simply unstoppable! After captivating audiences with her compelling performance in The Kerala Story, she's set to return with another hard-hitting narrative, delving into the harrowing actions of Indian Maoists, identified as "the third-biggest terrorist organization." This project reunites Sharma with TKS's Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen. The cast features Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla, and Indira Tiwari, among others.

#3

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

For those seeking lighthearted entertainment, Kung Fu Panda 4 is the perfect choice. This animated martial arts comedy—a sequel to Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)—follows Po (voiced by Jack Black), who embarks on a mission to train his successor as the new Dragon Warrior. Joined by the fox bandit Zhen (played by Awkwafina), they must defeat the evil sorceress—the Chameleon (portrayed by Viola Davis).

#4

'Arthur The King'

Mark Wahlberg takes the lead in Arthur The King—an adventure film helmed by Simon Cellan Jones. Based on Mikael Lindnord's 2016 non-fiction book, Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, it is centered on the captain of an adventure racing team who befriends a wounded stray dog named Arthur. Together, they embark on a challenging 435-mile race through Ecuador.

#5

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'

Sargun Mehta is ready to deliver laughs in the horror-comedy, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, alongside Gippy Grewal. Directed by Vikas Vashisht—the film tells the story of Jallaludin's initial disdain for women, which takes a turn when he falls for Rani, only to uncover her true identity as a ghost. The film oscillates between Jallaludin's feelings for Rani and the fear of her supernatural existence.