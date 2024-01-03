Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dynamics with Khushi after Sridevi's death

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dynamics with Khushi after Sridevi's death

By Aikantik Bag 02:03 pm Jan 03, 202402:03 pm

'Koffee With Karan' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for some sister bonding on Koffee With Karan Season 8, as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are set to grace the Karan Johar-hosted talk show. The promo gave a sneak peek of the duo dropping some Koffee beans about their lives. Now, a Pinkvilla report stated that Kapoor will be opening up about her equation with Khushi after their mother Sridevi's demise.

2/3

Kapoor's take on her late mother's statement

Johar brought up a statement made by Sridevi, who had said that Khushi was more emotionally prepared for the film industry than Kapoor. To this, the Bawaal actor replied, "Yeah, I think a little bit, but also I feel dynamics have changed so much. I mean, of course, since she's passed, I think (Khushi's) equally my baby and my mom at times, and I think I'm equally her baby and her mom at times."

3/3

Kapoor also spilled beans about her romantic relationship

The episode's teaser has already generated buzz, as Kapoor appears to have inadvertently revealed her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. When asked by Johar to name three people on her speed dial, she listed her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi (Khushu), and Pahariya (Shikhu), quickly realizing her slip-up. This unexpected revelation had both Johar and Khushi giggling during the show, adding a lighthearted moment to the episode.