'Saindhav' trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati is on mission against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Aikantik Bag 12:48 pm Jan 03, 202412:48 pm

'Saindhav' releases on January 13

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled emotional rollercoaster ride starring Venkatesh Daggubati! The makers of his upcoming action flick, Saindhav, directed by the talented Sailesh Kolanu, have unveiled the trailer and it delves into the heartwarming bond between a father and a daughter. Mark your calendars for January 13, as Daggubati will go on a journey to save his daughter's life.

Storyline, cast, and crew of the film

Saindhav promises a thrilling ride as SaiKo (Daggubati) confronts obstacles to secure the costly vial for his daughter's treatment, all while facing off against a menacing Nawazuddin Siddiqui﻿. The star-studded cast includes Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Arya, Mukesh Rishi, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film's captivating music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

