Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan starrer's first-look poster out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan starrer's first-look poster out

By Aikantik Bag 02:25 pm Dec 14, 202302:25 pm

'#SeshEXShruti' real title to be unveiled on December 18

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for a thrilling action drama, directed by US-based Shaneil Deo. Sesh shared the exciting news on his official X handle and exclaimed, "Surprise! #SeshEXShruti. Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIAN film." The movie is tentatively titled #SeshEXShruti and the real title will be unveiled on December 18.

2/3

More about the film

The project marks the directorial debut of Deo, who has previously worked as director of photography on Sesh's films Kshanam and Goodachari. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the movie will be presented under the prestigious Annapurna Studios banner. This project will be Sesh's second pan-Indian film, following his critically acclaimed role in Major, where he portrayed the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

3/3

Twitter Post