By Aikantik Bag 11:08 am Nov 02, 202311:08 am

Ravi Teja hopped on the bandwagon of pan-India films with his recent release Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie opened to great numbers owing to Teja's superstardom but has now slowed down at the box office. The film received mixed reviews and is facing steep competition from other releases. Currently, the film is seeking gradual momentum at the box office.

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vamsee directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.71 crore in India. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Nassar, Padeep Rawat, Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, and Sudev Nair, among others. The project is bankrolled under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner.

