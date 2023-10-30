Vijay Deverakonda, Tharun Bhascker band together again after 'Pelli Choopulu'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:14 pm Oct 30, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda, director Tharun Bhascker set to reunite after seven years

Vijay Deverakonda and director Tharun Bhascker have reportedly confirmed their collaboration once again for an upcoming movie. The exciting announcement took place at the pre-release event of the new Telugu film, Keedaa Cola, helmed by Bhascker, where Deverakonda attended as a special guest. Notably, their successful partnership dates back to the 2016 hit film Pelli Choopulu, which catapulted Deverakonda to stardom. Here's everything to know.

'Keep asking him to come to me with a script'

During his address at the event, Deverakonda expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration by saying, "I keep asking him to come to me with a script and tell him I'll do it blindly." "I want to take this opportunity to announce that we've finally locked a new film and we'll be collaborating again soon." Notably, Pelli Choopulu was highly acclaimed and even earned two National Film Awards for Best Telugu Film and Best Screenplay.

Deverakonda credited success to Nag Ashwin, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Bhascker

Deverakonda fondly recalled, "Bhascker introduced me as a hero, and I worked with many members from this [Keedaa Cola] team for Pelli Choopulu." "Three key aspects determine your career trajectory—your upbringing, the decisions you make, and the people you meet. I'm what I am today because of Nag Ashwin, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bhascker."

Here's a quick look at Deverakonda's upcoming projects

In addition to his collaboration with Bhascker, Deverakonda has several other projects in the pipeline. He was recently seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Deverakonda is also set to appear in Parasuram's forthcoming directorial effort, Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha Kaushik. The Dear Comrade actor will star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's tentatively titled VD12, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Here's everything about Bhascker's upcoming film 'Keedaa Cola'

Director Bhascker is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Keedaa Cola, slated for a release this Friday (November 3). The film boasts an ensemble cast of Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Raghu Ram, Oi, Ravindra Vijay, and Jeevan Kumar. Its storyline revolves around a group of hilarious individuals who strive to make a fast fortune by surreptitiously placing a cockroach inside a soft drink bottle.