'Made In India': SS Rajamouli announces Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 10:21 am 1 min read

SS Rajamouli presents Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

SS Rajamouli is a brand in himself and the master director is known for his vision, nerve-bending storytelling and for mounting mammoth projects. After the global sensation RRR, Rajamouli is back with his new project titled Made In India. The upcoming film will be a biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. Rajamouli unveiled the announcement teaser on Tuesday.

More about the magnum opus

Interestingly, Rajamouli will not be helming the magnum opus and will instead bankroll it with his son SS Karthikeya. The project is co-produced by Varun Gupta. The film will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar of Jawaani Jaaneman fame. Kakkar's debut film, the National Award-winning Filmistaan was an ode to Bollywood and it will be interesting to see his approach for the upcoming film.

