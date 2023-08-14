Sanjay Dutt suffers injury on 'Double iSmart' set: Report

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt suffers injury on 'Double iSmart' set: Report

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 14, 2023 | 02:10 pm 2 min read

Sanjay Dutt injured on the sets of Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart'

Actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly suffered a minor injury while shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Double iSmart directed by Puri Jagannadh. Dutt was apparently shooting an action sequence in Bangkok when the accident took place last week. Soon after that, he got back to set and resumed shooting for the film. Check out the details of the incident and Dutt's upcoming projects.

What happened on the 'Double iSmart' set?

A source told Pinkvilla, "He was shooting for a big action sequence that involved sword fighting, and in the moment, got injured. He has got a couple of stitches on his head, but being the professional Sanjay is, he immediately got back on the set and resumed shooting." However, this is not the first time. In April, reports surfaced about Dutt suffering another injury.

Dutt had quashed rumors of suffering injuries while filming 'KD'

Dutt was filming for his second Kannada venture, KD- The Devil, after the hit film KGF: Chapter 2, when reports emerged that he got injured. While shooting a bomb explosion scene for the upcoming film on the outskirts of Bengaluru, he was reported to have received multiple injuries on his face, elbow, and hand. However, taking to Twitter, he quashed these rumors.

About 'Double iSmart'

Directed by Jagannadh, Double iSmart also stars Ram Pothineni along with Dutt. The film is scheduled to release on March 8, 2024. Dutt revealed his look from the film on social media and wrote that he will be playing the "big bull." It is touted to be a sequel to Jagannadh's 2019 Telugu sci-fi action film iSmart Shankar starring Pothineni in the titular role.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by duttsanjay on August 14, 2023 at 1:50 pm IST

Dutt's upcoming projects

Dutt has several big-budget projects in the pipeline, both Bollywood and regional. He is set to star in the much-anticipated film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay and Trisha. Dutt will appear in Welcome 3 along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. He is also starring in Binoy Gandhi's Ghudchadi with Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan.

Share this timeline