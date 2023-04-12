Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt left injured while filming Kannada movie 'KD'

Sanjay Dutt received minor injuries while shooting an action sequence, said reports

After receiving love for his stunning portrayal of an antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is spreading his wing further in the Kannada film industry. The actor has been roped in for the pan-India Kannada film KD - The Devil, the shooting of which is underway. Meanwhile, according to reports, Dutt received a few injuries while shooting for the upcoming action drama.

Why does this story matter?

Dutt's popularity is growing by heaps and bounds even in the South Indian film industries. He is no longer an actor who has his popularity and fan-following restricted only to the Hindi belt but is slowly taking over the Southern part of the country as well.

The actor will also be seen in Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Leo, among many others.

Dutt sustained multiple injuries

As per reports that are doing rounds, Dutt was filming a bomb explosion sequence in surrounding areas of Bengaluru when he received injuries during the shoot. The reports further suggested that Dutt has received injuries on his face, elbow, and hand. The film's shooting has also been halted at the moment, following the incident, the reports further said.

The actor is recovering: Reports

While not much is known about the incident, reports have said that a fight sequence was choreographed by fight master Dr. Ravi Verma which involved a bomb explosion. The team was shooting at Magadi Road in Bengaluru when the incident took place. As of now, Sanju Baba is reportedly recovering from the multiple injuries he has received. The filming will begin soon, again.

A look at Dutt's professional front

Dutt will be seen opposite actor Dhruva Sarja in the upcoming film titled KD - The Devil. Directed by Prem, will also see V Ravichandran and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra in an important role. It is backed by the KVN banner. He is also set to mark his Tamil debut with Leo, also starring Priya Anand and Arjun Sarja, among others.