Ajay-Madhavan's supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl gets release date

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 12:49 pm 1 min read

Jyotika is set for her Bollywood comeback with this Ajay Devgn-Madhavan thriller

﻿Jyotika's return to Bollywood has been in the buzz for a while. Now, the makers have confirmed the same. The powerhouse trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika is set to send chills down your spine in an untitled supernatural thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Slated for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, the movie aims to redefine the genre with its scale. It will also mark the Hindi film debut of Gujarati actor Janki Bodiwala.

Excitement builds for Devgn-Madhavan collaboration

Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. This edge-of-the-seat thriller will be the first time Devgn and Madhavan share screen space for a full-fledged role. The duo was last seen in Teen Patti (2010) where Devgn did a cameo.

