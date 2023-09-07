Times Vijay Sethupathi won hearts as the bad boy

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023 | 12:37 pm 2 min read

Vijay Sethupathi has essayed Kaali's role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

To see him as Kaali in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan might be new for the Hindi audience, but Vijay Sethupathi is arguably one of the best antagonists in Tamil cinema, and also perhaps, the most-loved one. Before you go watch his latest release, we recommend you to watch these titles that prove why he is loved in a villainous role.

'Vikram'

The Kamal Haasan starrer, 2022's Vikram saw Sethupathi playing Sandham. It is possibly one of the weakest antagonist arcs that he has received, yet he managed to pull it off nicely. Sandham is a baddie but one who is scared of his own boss, Rolex (played by Suriya). The hint of humor in his character is what made the role an interesting one.

'Petta'

Sethupathi was cast opposite Rajinikanth in Petta as the antagonist. The 2019 action drama movie featured him as Jithu, a member of a right-wing organization. Though he played an antagonist, his character was loved for the humor here as well. A scene that was particularly loved by the audience was when Sethupathi made his grand entry by gatecrashing a Valentine's Day celebration.

'Uppena'

The first film that featured Sethupathi as a full-fledged villain is the 2021 film Uppena, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Previously, he did play gray-shaded characters but in Uppena, he went full baddie with his role. He essayed a casteist landlord's role in the movie who castrates a fisherman boy for eloping with his daughter-- all for his honor and pride.

'Master'

Playing a villainous role is one thing and playing a monster is another. He went full monstrous for Master as Bhavani in the movie, essaying a child killer. He played a character that doesn't only kill a child with a chicken bone but goes on to hang him in the same classroom where he studies. Sethupathi received critical acclaim for his performance.

