SRK promises clash of conscience in new 'Jawan' poster'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 04:07 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' new poster is out

Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly wait for Mondays for an exclusive update about his upcoming action thriller Jawan! Well, King Khan did not disappoint this Monday and dropped a new poster from the upcoming Atlee directorial. Khan looks massy and sassy in the new poster. It features the two most famous looks—the bald avatar and the bandaged brooder avatar.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is highly anticipated among fans, especially after the humongous success of Pathaan. However, fans have not widely liked the first song (Zinda Banda) from the film. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The ensemble cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

