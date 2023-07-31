Happy birthday, Kiara Advani: Listing actor's best songs

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani: Listing actor's best songs

Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023 | 06:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to Kiara Advani!

An actor who is on her way to rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after Bollywood artists, Kiara Advani has turned 32! After making her debut with Fugly, she has charmed audiences with her performances in JugJugg Jeeyo﻿ and Satyaprem Ki Katha, among others. A quintessential Hindi film heroine, she has also been part of several memorable chartbuster songs. Let's look at a few.

'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0'

Govinda Naam Mera is essentially a dance film through and through, with some mystery wrapped in it in between. Considering Advani played a dancer in the movie, it is only fitting that she flexed her dancing skills in it in multiple songs. One of them is Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0, used as a promotional number and picturized on her and GNM's other lead—Vicky Kaushal.

'The Punjaabban Song'

Remember the time when all you ever heard was this song from JugJugg Jeeyo? Everything about it is branded in classic Dharma Productions style—a grand set, sparkly clothes, and A-list stars. It was sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy. Advani glistened in a pink saree and danced to perfection, matching steps with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, among others.

'Ranjha'

Ranjha—sung by B Praak, Romy, and Jasleen Royal and written by Anvita Dutt—is special for Advani in ways more than one. Not only was it one of the biggest hits from her and Sidharth Malhotra's film Shershaah, but a slightly different version was later used in their real-life wedding. A romantic ballad for all ages, Ranjha beautifully captures the highs of a romantic partnership.

'Mann Bharryaa 2.0'

Mann Bharryaa 2.0 is a deeply melancholic song where each line screams heartbreak in bold letters. Sung by B Praak, it arrives in Shershaah at a juncture when the emotions are at their pinnacle—when Captain Vikram Batra (Malhotra) is martyred. In it, Advani—as Batra's fiancee Dimple—plays to her strengths, crying uncontrollably as she runs to catch a final glimpse of her deceased partner.

