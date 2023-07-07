Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kailash Kher: Songs that prove his versatility

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 07, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Kailash Kher turned 50 years on Friday (July 7)

Kailash Kher is one of the most versatile singers in the industry. His high-pitched voice is perfect for Sufi songs, but he isn't restricted to that one genre of music only. He has also sung many Bollywood numbers. As Kher turned 50 years old on Friday (July 7), we have curated a list of some of the best songs that prove his versatility.

'Allah Ke Bande'

One of the most popular numbers of Kher, which is also a motivational song is Allah Ke Bande from the 2003 movie Waisa Bhi Hota Hai - II. Starring Arshad Warsi in the lead, the song was penned by Vishal Dadlani, who also composed it. The song featured Warsi and Kher and has a beautiful message that every day brings new hope in life.

'Mere Nishaan'

Another beautiful song sung by Kher is Mere Nishaan from the movie OMG - Oh My God. Picturized on Akshay Kumar, it is a song composed by Meet Bros Anjjan. It is about God speaking to mankind about his presence, and how he is present everywhere. What makes this song so special is its beautiful lyrics by Kumaar and Kher's soulful voice.

'Yun Hi Chala Chal'

Udit Narayan, Hariharan, and Kher came together to Yun Hi Chala Chal from the movie Swades. It is one of the best compositions of AR Rahman and is loved to date. It's picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande and is perfect for a road trip. The peppy beats and Javed Akhtar's soothing lyrics add to its beauty.

'Ya Rabba'

Ya Rabba is a slow romantic number that talks about heartbreak in the most beautiful manner. It's from the movie Salaam-E-Ishq, composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, and written by Sameer. Any person who has been through heartbreak will be able to resonate with the song, especially for its lyrics and the pain that Kher has expressed through his voice.

'Teri Deewani'

Kher's band Kailasa has successfully established itself as the Sufi master. But one song that stood out in establishing the band was the song Teri Deewani. Apart from singing it, the song's lyrics were also written by Kher. He composed it along with Naresh Kamath and Paresh Kamath. The song was released under the label of Sony Music.

