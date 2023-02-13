Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Know every celebrity in attendance

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception: Know every celebrity in attendance

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 13, 2023, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday

The newest married couple on the block, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday night which brought a wave of celebration to Mumbai. After getting hitched on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the couple hosted a reception for industry friends at St. Regis Hotel. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's every celebrity who was in attendance.

The newlywed couple looked like a vision to behold

Before talking about the guests, let's talk about the couple of the moment first! The Shershaah actors were seen hand-in-hand, dressed head-to-toe in couture by Manish Malhotra, posing for the paparazzi. For this ceremony, Advani donned a stunning, mermaid-cut gown, with a statement emerald and diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Malhotra opted for a glitzy black blazer paired with matching trousers.

Check out the Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by anupampkher on February 13, 2023 at 11:30 am IST

Bhatt shared an adorable moment with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

The magnificent night unfolded with Bollywood A-listers making their stunning appearances on the red carpet. Bhatt, who looked dazzling in a shimmering sari, was not accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, but by their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who co-starred in Advani's Jugjugg Jeeyo, shared an adorable moment with her daughter-in-law on the red carpet while posing for the paparazzi.

Akash Ambani, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal graced the red carpet

It was a celebrity hotspot at Sid-Kiara's wedding reception! Business tycoon Akash Ambani arrived with wife Shloka Mehta Ambani and made quite a gorgeous appearance. Ambani's sister Isha Ambani had attended the wedding in Rajasthan with husband Anand Piramal. Kapoor Khan, along with director Karan Johar, looked absolutely stunning in pink, meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal made a solo appearance on the red carpet.

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra joined the celebrations

Other celebrity guests who joined the celebrations included actor Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira, who made a stylish appearance, followed by Ranveer Singh who made a solo appearance. Varun Dhawan along with Natasha Dalal, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol looked ethereal on the red carpet. Last but not the least, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kriti Sanon dazzled in embellished saris.

'Kala Chashma' was played at the reception

As the fans were eagerly waiting to see glimpses of the wedding reception, a video went viral on Instagram, in which the song Kala Chashma from Malhotra's movie Baar Baar Dekho can be heard playing in the background. In the video, several celebrity guests are seen shaking a leg and grooving to the song, while the couple greets the guests and dances with them.

Sid-Kiara: A look at the wedding festivities timeline

The couple, who kept their relationship under wraps for years, tied the knot on February 7, in the presence of their families and close friends. Post that, the newlywed hosted a wedding reception in Delhi, and afterward jetted off to Mumbai for Sunday's grand wedding reception. On Friday, the couple shared the first video from their Jaisalmer wedding, which garnered more than 8M views.

In case you missed wedding pictures, check them out here!

Instagram post A post shared by kiaraaliaadvani on February 13, 2023 at 11:32 am IST