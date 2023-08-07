'Oppenheimer,' 'Lincoln': 5 Hollywood biopics you must watch

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 07, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

'Oppenheimer' is the latest Hollywod biopic which was released last month on July 21

Biopic (or biographical film) is one of the finest movie genres which is equally loved and preferred by filmmakers and audiences. There are numerous first-rate biopics that have been made over the years including Bohemian Rhapsody, A Beautiful Mind, Elvis, and many others. If you love watching biopics too, then here are five films that you shouldn't miss out on watching.

'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was released on July 21, is a biopic on the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan's blue-eyed boy, Cillian Murphy, essayed the character of the man who created the atomic bomb while Robert Downey Jr. joined in as Lewis Strauss. The film revolves around the life of Oppenheimer while also showing what went on behind the Manhattan Project.

'Schindler's List'

Schindler's List is another brilliant biopic that you must see. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film is based on Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who saved the lives of over 1,200 Jews who worked under him during the Holocaust. Actor Liam Neeson played the titular character while Ben Kingsley played Itzhak Stern, Schindler's employee who assisted him to save lives.

'Lincoln'

In 2012, Spielberg came with another biographical movie titled Lincoln. It was based on the life of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America. Daniel Day-Lewis was cast to play the titular role along with Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones playing other key roles. The critically acclaimed film was released in limited theaters and was a huge success.

'The Wolf of Wall Street'

One of the best works of Leonardo DiCaprio's life, The Wolf of Wall Street, which was released in 2013, is also an epic black comedy crime biopic. The movie was based on Jordan Belfort's life and was directed by Martin Scorsese. The film received critical appreciation and also did wonders with its box office numbers. It went on to become Scorsese's highest-grossing film.

'The Social Network'

David Fincher's 2010 movie The Social Network is based on how the social networking website Facebook was founded. While Jesse Eisenberg essayed the role of Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield was seen as Eduardo Saverin and Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker. Reportedly, neither Zuckerberg nor anyone else from Facebook was involved in the project. However, Saverin served as a consultant, said reports.

