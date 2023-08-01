5 shows to watch if you liked 'Euphoria'

Entertainment

5 shows to watch if you liked 'Euphoria'

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 01, 2023

5 shows like 'Euphoria'

HBO's American teen drama series Euphoria starring Zendaya is set to come back with its third season in 2024. The story revolves around a troubled teenager struggling with addiction. It delves deep into topics of relationships, sexuality, identity, mental health issues, dating violence, and infidelity, among others. Here are a few shows you can watch if you liked Euphoria.

'The End of the F***ing World'

The British black comedy-drama series The End of the F***ing World on Netflix is a story about two teenagers who flunk school and escape. The series revolves around two 17-year-old teenagers. A vengeful Alyssa (Jessica Barden) sees a way out of her turbulent home life through her classmate James (Alex Lawther). Interestingly, James thinks that he is a psychopath.

'Elite'

Set in a fictional elite school, the Spanish teen drama series Elite revolves around three working-class pupils who are accepted into the rich school through a scholarship program. Elite explores issues of class and explores sexual themes, among others. The series has been adapted into Hindi and titled Class which premiered on Netflix in February this year. The adaptation was a hit, too!

'13 Reasons Why'

The American teen drama series 13 Reasons Why is based on a 2007 novel of the same name by Jay Asher. It centers on high school student Clay Jensen and the events that follow his classmate Hannah Baker's suicide. She records a series of cassette tapes before taking her own life, detailing her reasons as well as the people she holds accountable.

'Sex Education'

The British teen sex comedy-drama Sex Education follows the lives of a fictional high school's students, faculty, and parents as they struggle with different personal issues, many of which are connected to intimate relationships. However, the focus is on a teenage boy whose mother practices sex therapy. The boy collaborates with his classmate to establish a clandestine sex therapy clinic at the school.

'Gossip Girl'

This one belongs to a different era from the others. The American teen drama series Gossip Girl, which premiered in 2007, was way ahead of its time. The series centers on a group of wealthy students who attend a prominent high school in New York City's Upper East Side while having their lives constantly monitored and occasionally destroyed by a notorious local blogger.

