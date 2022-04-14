Entertainment

'London Files' trailer: Arjun Rampal is forced to revisit past

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 14, 2022

Arjun Rampal plays the role of a homicide detective in London Files' trailer (Photo credit: Twitter/@rampalarjun)

London Files trailer is here! Starring Arjun Rampal as detective Om Singh and Purab Kohli as a man whose daughter is missing, the well-crafted thriller is set to premiere on April 21 on Voot Select. The trailer has come a fortnight after a teaser was dropped. The investigative thriller has been directed by Sachin Pathak (2018 outing Rangbaaz) and produced by Jar Pictures.

London Files is Rampal's second web series after The Final Call. The latter hit ZEE5 on 22 February 2019. Its second season is currently being written.

Also, London Files marks the reunion of Rampal and Kohli after their impressive films, Rock On!! (2008) and it sequel Rock On 2 (2016).

But, unlike in the films, London Files might pit them against each other.

In the trailer, we see while investigating the case of a missing person, Singh comes face-to-face with the demons of his repressed past. The intense line, "Only after absolute chaos comes absolute silence," gets repeated here, too, and it seems, makers will make this web series revolve around this one sentence. Rampal's dominating presence and performance establish his maturity and growth as an actor.

For Rampal, London Files is unlike any other project he has done before. "Detective Om's character is unpredictable, flawed and complexed, and I must admit, portraying the character had an impact on me personally," Rampal said. Meanwhile, Sapna Pabbi makes an appearance, too. "London Files is a high-octane suspense thriller, more like a maze with mysterious characters and an unpredictable twist!" she said.

Watch Detective Om Singh in search of the truth that will lead him on the darker roads of London.

Watch Detective Om Singh in search of the truth that will lead him on the darker roads of London.

Watch the trailer now! #LondonFiles, a new original series, streaming exclusively on @VootSelect from 21st April.

Apart from Rampal, Pabbi, and Kohli, the show will also have Gopal Dutt, Medha Rana, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis in prominent roles. With a synopsis that reads, "A missing person's case gets uglier when a Detective's life gets tangled with London's deepest and darkest secrets. What happens when the truth comes out?" London Files has surely raised our hopes.