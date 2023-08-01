#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' passes the second Monday test smoothly

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' passes the second Monday test smoothly

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 10:53 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and it delivered with ease. The biopic has enthralled viewers and has been quite decent at the box office. It is pitted against Barbie at the global box office and being an R-rated film, it has earned comparatively lesser. In India, the Nolan supremacy is working like a boss!

Inching closer toward Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 95.15 crore in India. The film has been surprisingly steady on its second Monday. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek, among others. Oppenheimer is touted to be Nolan's best work to date.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline