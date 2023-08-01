Pee-wee Herman aside, popular roles of late actor Paul Reubens

Entertainment

Pee-wee Herman aside, popular roles of late actor Paul Reubens

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 01, 2023 | 10:51 am 2 min read

Paul Reubens was battling cancer for many years

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, died on Monday, aged 70. Reubens was battling cancer for many years, said reports. Reubens's portrayal of the nerdy character in a gray suit and red bowtie with the distinctive "heh heh heh" laugh brought him fame. However, it wasn't the only role that made him popular; here are other famous works of him.

'Flight of the Navigator' (1986)

Randal Kleiser's 1986 film Flight of the Navigator is a science-fiction adventure film starring Joey Cramer and Veronica Cartwright, among others, while Reubens voiced the character of Max. For the unversed, actors Joaquin Phoenix and Chris O'Donnell had auditioned for the role of David Freeman, which was eventually played by Cramer. The movie went on to become a success, especially with the kids.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1992)

In the 1992 movie Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Reubens played the role of Amilyn, which is considered to be one of his best works to date. Directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, The movie featured Kristy Swanson in the lead role as the vampire slayer while Luke Perry joined in as her damoiseau-in-distress. Unfortunately, the film could not become a commercial success.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Henry Selick's The Nightmare Before Christmas is yet another famous work of Reubens. The stop-motion animated film which was released in 1993, is the story of the king of Halloween Town who comes across Christmas Town, and plans on taking over the holiday. Other than Reubens, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, and others voiced for the film.

'30 Rock' (2007)

The satirical sitcom 30 Rock, starred Reubens in an iconic guest appearance. He played Prince Gerhardt in the 12th episode of the series's first season, which went on to become one of the greatest cameos of all time. Directed and created by Tina Fey, the series starred her along with Alec Baldwin, Jack McBrayer, Tracy Morgan, and others.

Share this timeline