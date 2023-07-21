Samuel L Jackson: Film editing stopped me from getting Oscar

Samuel L Jackson: Film editing stopped me from getting Oscar

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 05:13 pm 1 min read

Samuel L Jackson recalls his experience of working on 'A Time to Kill'

Samuel L Jackson is one of the most adept actors in the world. Over the decades, he has delivered some of the finest acting performances. In a recent interview, Jackson revealed how editing hampered his role in A Time to Kill (1996). He emphasized that the shoddy editing took away a potential Academy Award nomination. He spoke unapologetically about his reaction to the fiasco.

Jackson recalled his Oscar-worthy performance

In an interview with Vulture, Jackson said, "The things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar. Really, motherf**kers? You just took that shit from me?" He stated that the reason behind it was his not being the star of the film. The 1996 legal drama was directed by Joel Schumacher and was edited by William Steinkamp.

Jackson's experience while shooting the project

Jackson also explained the scene and how everyone on the set was in awe of him. He said, "My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole f**king set was in tears when I finished. I was like, Okay. I'm on the right page." The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

