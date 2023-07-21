YouTuber JiDion faces lifetime ban from NBA: Exploring his controversies

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 21, 2023 | 04:57 pm 3 min read

YouTuber JiDion receives lifetime ban from NBA and WNBA matches

Former Twitch star-YouTuber Jidon Adams—popularly known as JiDion—has been handed a lifetime ban from attending NBA and WNBA games due to his outrageous antics during the matches. In a YouTube video uploaded by him on Thursday, the prankster showcased how he attended a game and took a nap while sitting on the courtside. Read what led to his ban and his previous controversies.

Why does this story matter?

The 22-year-old YouTuber began his online career in 2018 and since then, he has garnered immense popularity, gaining over 5M subscribers on YouTube and 1.6M followers on Instagram. However, his rise to the limelight has been marked by controversy, as he is widely known for engaging in pranks that have led to his expulsion from major sporting events and ignited feuds with prominent influencers.

What exactly happened?

In the video titled Don't Sleep on the WNBA!, the YouTuber can be seen creating disruptions at two different WNBA games. At a Minnesota Lynx game, he causes a disturbance by attempting to shoot a ball that goes out of bounds, resulting in his ejection from the arena. Thereafter, he travels to an Atlanta Dream game, where he occupies multiple courtside seats and naps.

Year 2022: When JiDion got haircut while attending NBA match

In 2022, the controversial YouTuber went viral after getting a haircut while sitting in a prime spot during a Minnesota Timberwolves game. Even players Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were taken aback by his antics. After this incident, netizens argued that if you buy courtside seats, you've got the right to do as you please as long as it doesn't interfere with the game.

When he received a lifetime ban from Wimbledon

Last year, JiDion received a lifetime ban from Wimbledon during Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner. Apparently, when Sinner won a point, JiDion was caught smacking his chest, prompting a security guard to intervene before the camera quickly shifted away from the incident. Confirming the ban himself, JiDion clarified that it had nothing to do with the air horn he brought to the match.

When JiDion was accused of 'hate raid' by streamer Pokimane

JiDion faced accusations of misogyny in January 2022 when Twitch—American video live streaming service—streamer Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, experienced a surge of negative comments during a live stream. Reportedly some of Anys's viewers attributed these comments to Adams's Twitch channel. Two days after this incident, JiDion defended himself on Twitter, asserting that his dislike for her wasn't based on her gender.

JiDion's permanent ban from Twitch

Following the hate-raiding incident, the YouTuber disclosed in a tweet that the drama resulted in him receiving a 14-day ban from Twitch. However, four days later, JiDion posted a video statement revealing the platform had decided to make the ban permanent. Expressing his disappointment, the YouTuber stated, "How am I supposed to do better next time, if I can never get a next time?"

