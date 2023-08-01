#BoxOfficeCollection: Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK' displays stability on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Karan Johar's recently released romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has awed the viewers and has become the talk of the town. This is perhaps the most critically acclaimed film directed by Johar and the movie is performing decently at the box office. It also marks the return of Ranveer Singh commercially, after consecutive box-office disasters.

Marching toward Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the family drama earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 53.4 crore. Considering a Monday, it has performed quite decently. The ensemble cast includes Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, Namit Das, and Jaya Bachchan, among others. Roy Chowdhury's performance has been praised by netizens.

