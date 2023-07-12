#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is steady on weekdays

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is steady on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 10:44 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Kartik Aaryan is a new-generation actor on the verge of super stardom. However, his last outing with Shehzada tanked at the box office; but the recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha is doing considerably well. The film is gaining momentum in the second week and it has been quite steady on weekdays. The movie marks his reunion with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 2.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 70.16 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Maira Doshi, Rajpal Yadav, Anuradha Patel, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline