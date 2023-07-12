#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is steady on weekdays
Kartik Aaryan is a new-generation actor on the verge of super stardom. However, his last outing with Shehzada tanked at the box office; but the recently released Satyaprem Ki Katha is doing considerably well. The film is gaining momentum in the second week and it has been quite steady on weekdays. The movie marks his reunion with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.
Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 2.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 70.16 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Maira Doshi, Rajpal Yadav, Anuradha Patel, and Gajraj Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.