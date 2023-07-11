Entertainment

'Baipan Bhaari Deva' continues its box office rampage

In the era of good content, films are breaking the language barrier and are emerging as commercial successes. The recently released Marathi film Baipan Bhaari Deva is one such wonder. From being critically acclaimed to scoring big at the box office, the film is currently unstoppable. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs. 28.98 crore.

Interestingly, the film's second Monday's collection beat the first Monday and second Friday's collections. This is a rare phenomenon. The film also became the highest-ever Marathi grosser in a single day surpassing Riteish Deshmukh's Ved. Deshmukh congratulated the team too. The recently released film is directed by Kedar Shinde. It is bankrolled by Jio Studios and EmVeeBee Media.

