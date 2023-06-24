Entertainment

Box office collection: There's no saving 'Adipurush' from disastrous fall

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 24, 2023 | 11:17 am 2 min read

'Adipurush' completed a week of theatrical run on Friday (June 23)

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush opened to a staggering Rs. 140 crore at the box office on June 16. Despite a good start, the collections saw a massive dip on its first Monday, and now, the film completed a week in the theaters on Friday. Continuing its downfall, its second Friday collections dropped further as it earned only Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates).

Why does this story matter?

Adipurush has become one of the most controversial films of the year 2023. After being heavily criticized on social media for its subpar visual effects and dialogues, the film also faced criticism from the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a ban on it. The body also sought police action against the team of Adipurush.

'Adipurush' collects Rs. 263.15 crore in India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Adipurush's box office collection went down from Rs. 4.85 crore on Thursday to Rs. 3.25 crore on Friday in India. With this, its domestic box office collection has reached Rs. 263.15 crore. Furthermore, Adipurush registered an overall occupancy of 11.2% in the Hindi belt, with maximum occupancy in the evening and night shows on Friday.

After 'Ramayana' stars, Mahabharat's Dhritarashtra slammed 'Adipurush' makers

On Friday, veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan called out the makers of Adipurush. The actor, who played the role of Dritarashtra in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, said that though he had brought the tickets to the film, he didn't go to watch it since he didn't wish to compromise his beliefs. He also reportedly slammed Manoj Muntashir Shukla for being an egoistic person.

'Siya Ke Ram' actor too joined 'Adipurush' criticism bandwagon

Meanwhile, Aasheish Sharrma, who essayed Lord Ram in Star Plus's Siya Ke Ram, also joined the list of actors speaking against Adipurush. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Sharrma said, "Like how the makers of (Adipurush) are claiming that they have made it for the Gen-Z, I would say Siya Ke Ram is the idol example of Ramayana being made for the modern generation."

